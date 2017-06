A Fayette County man was arrested Friday, Dec. 23 for allegedly defrauding his mother.

Matthew Lies, 48, of Fayetteville was arrested on 22 felony counts including 10 counts of forgery.

Fayette County Sheriff-Elect Mike Fridley said Lies was living with his mother who was hospitalized with a long term illness.He then allegedly forged 10 checks and used them to pay his child support.

Lies is currently being held in the Southern Regional jail on $50,000 bond.