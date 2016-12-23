WV Attorney General Warns Residents About Holiday Scams

As you finish up holiday shopping beware of scammers.



Delete any email that says you're getting a free gift card if you pay a small delivery fee.



Instead, only buy gift cards online from reputable companies.



And if you want to make donations for tax purposes make sure the charity you're giving to actually exists. And don't pay with cash - write a check or use a credit card.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says there are a number of websites that verify a charity is real.



"When you're looking at the websites, make sure it says 'https', that it's legitimate, it's a verified transaction," said Morrisey. "Don't send money to a place unless you're absolutely sure that it's going to get to the right place."



Be sure to review your credit card statements and check for alerts from your bank about suspicious purchases.