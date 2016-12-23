Raleigh County's newest judge is sworn in

Raleigh County has a new circuit court judge Andrew Dimlich. The former prosecutor was sworn in on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 as the fourth Judge in the Circuit Court. This is the first time Raleigh County has received a new seat in the circuit court since 1980.

According to Judge John Hutchinson, the new position will help process cases more efficiently and help minimize the caseload on other judges. Dimlich said he's looking forward to his new seat on the bench.

"To serve the citizens of Raleigh County and apply the laws that are written by the legislature and in my opinion the judges goal isn't to make up law," said Judge Dimlich. "I'm here to interpret the law and apply it as it's written."



Judge Dimlich will take office in a brand new courtroom on the first floor of the Raleigh County Judicial Annex. His first day will be January 3.