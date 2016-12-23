Drivers Hit The Road To Be Home For The Holidays

Christmas Eve is just one day away and that means a lot of people are on the road trying to make it home for the holidays. The Bluestone Travel Plaza right off of I-77 in Mercer County was filled with drivers on Friday December 23, 2016 with drivers walking their dogs, getting gas, and snacks. Brian Peletz is traveling from Florida to New York. He said they left yesterday and so far their drive has been good. He said it's about a 20 hour drive.

Peletz said, "The most important thing is make sure you've got some space between the cars in front of you and behind you because everybody is trying to cut everybody off these days. Fortunately, the weather has held off. A couple years back, by the time we got up to Virginia it was snowy and blowing around so the less snow the better."

Many drivers say the importance of holiday travel is safety and not driving distracted. Theresa Dzikoski is traveling from South Carolina to New York.

Dzikoski said, "Be safe and pay attention to everybody else because it's everybody else you have to worry about."

David Gibboney is traveling from North Carolina to Pennsylvania and has no complaints.

Gibboney said, "No traffic back-ups and we came this way to get away from the metro area DC and all that."

According to AAA 93.6 million travelers will be taking to the roads this holiday. That's up 1.5 percent from last year.

