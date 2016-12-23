Tazewell Police Officers Spread Holiday Cheer During Traffic Sto - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Tazewell Police Officers Spread Holiday Cheer During Traffic Stops

Drivers in Tazewell, Virginia received a Christmas surprise on Friday December 23, 2016 from the Tazewell Police Department and Grants Supermarkets.  Officer Chris Vass pulled over a driver for not using their signal light this morning.  Instead of writing the driver a ticket, he gave her a gift card from Grants.
Driver Tiffany Harrison said, "Thank you Tazewell Police Department for the Grant's gift card!"  Grants Supermarkets gave the gift cards to local law enforcement agencies to give out to drivers.

