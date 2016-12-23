Sex offender arrested after a year on the run - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Sex offender arrested after a year on the run

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Troopers with the West Virginia State Police arrested a convicted a sex offender on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 for two counts of failing to update the sex offender registry.  Larry Joe Ellison has been on the run since January 2016 after changing his address without letting law enforcement officers know about it.  Ellison is required to register for the rest of his life after being convicted of taking indecent liberties with an 11-year-old girl in Montgomery County, Virginia.

State Troopers were able to track down Ellison at a home in Mercer County on Thursday.  They were assisted by U.S. Marshals.  Ellison was taken to the Southern Regional Jail.  He could serve from two to 10 years in prison if convicted for failing to register.

