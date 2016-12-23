Justice has no plans to stop coaching as Governor - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Justice has no plans to stop coaching as Governor

A month before his inauguration, Governor-elect Jim Justice is going strong as the head coach of the boys and girls basketball teams at Greenbrier East High School. 
In a rarity for a sitting governor, Justice plans to keep his feet planted firmly on the basketball court after he takes the oath of office. 
Prowling the sidelines under the watchful eyes of parents could prepare him for the second-guessing he'll encounter in his day job - and continuing to coach is probably the least complicated decision he faces as he makes the transition to being governor.
West Virginia's richest man runs 102 businesses. Like President-elect Donald Trump, Justice must deal with those interests as he steps into the state's highest office.

