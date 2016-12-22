Princeton Cops give gift cards instead of tickets

Getting pulled over is the last thing people want especially during the holidays, but officers in Mercer County are making it worth while with a holiday surprise.

Drivers in Princeton thought they were getting a pricey ticket for not wearing their seat belt, instead Princeton Police Department gave out $25 shopping gift cards thanks to Grants Supermarket.

"I thought for sure I was going to get it," Peggy Davis said. Davis has been living in Princeton for 25 years and on Thursday afternoon she was pulled over for the first time.



Jonathan Angle and his fellow officers hit the streets Thursday afternoon to put a smile on people's faces, and lend a helping hand during difficult times in their community.



"Everybody is starting to struggle now especially with the coal mines being down and that kinda stuff. It's awesome to be able to pull over cars instead of issuing them a citation to give them a gift card from Grants," Angle said.



These random acts of kindness by cops have given people like Misty Lockhart and her three kids a little more hope for the holidays.



"Its been a tough year I think for everybody so its going to come in handy, she said.

Thanks to Grants supermarkets officers were able to bless a total 50 families in Princeton with $25 gift cards.



