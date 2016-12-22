New Fayette County Sheriff Sworn In

The next sheriff of Fayette County was sworn in Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

Mike Fridley, Fayette County Chief Deputy, was sworn in as the new county sheriff. A large crowd of community members, family and fellow deputies were there to support him.

Fridley has been with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department for about the last two decades.

"I knew when I walked into office in '97, I said I wanted to be the sheriff one day," Fridley said. "And I've been working on it since 1997 more or less. And my dreams came true because the public has trust in me. I'm going to do everything I possibly can to make everyone proud."

Fridley will take over for Steve Kessler, the previous Fayette County sheriff, who has served the last eight years in office.

The first day Fridley will officially take office as the new sheriff will be Jan. 1, 2016.

