One Group Works to Help Flood Victims this Christmas

After the floods left some families with nothing, one local group is working to make the holidays a little easier.

The Patriot Motorcycle Club has made it their mission to spread holiday joy to those need this year.

Members of the club have come together through their love for riding motorcycles, but their main goal is to help those who have been affected by the floods.

The group has raised more than $5,000 and with that they're buying families Christmas dinners and presents for the under the tree.

"We just like to help people and lord knows Greenbrier County needs it after what we've been through this summer," said a Member of the Patriot Motorcycle Club, Paul Raines.

The club has members from all across Greenbrier County. Tomorrow night (12/23) the group will be helping a family in the Rainelle area.