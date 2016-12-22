After Decades Greenbrier County has a New Fire Chief

The Lewisburg Fire Chief, Wayne Pennington, is retiring after around 20 years of service.

Taking over for him will be Joseph Thomas. Thomas has worked with the Lewisburg Fire Department for many years alongside Pennington.

The Mayor of Lewisburg believes Thomas is the perfect person to take on this new role. "We had an opening and we're just real happy to announce and recognize someone from within, Joseph, Joey Thomas has been with the fire department for many years and he knows the drills and he will be a great replacement," said the Mayor of Lewisburg, John Manchester.

The mayor said it took him and the committee months of reviewing applications before they decided on Thomas.