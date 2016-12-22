Deputies Help Distribute White Christmas Gifts At Labor Of Love - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Deputies Help Distribute White Christmas Gifts At Labor Of Love Mission

The giving spirit was in the air in Tazewell County on Thursday December 22, 2016.  Tazewell County Sheriff's Deputies helped spread holiday cheer.  They helped distribute gifts for kids in the White Christmas Program at the Labor of Love Mission.  They served about 400 kids.  The gifts were donated by people in the community. 

Executive Director of Labor of Love Mission Rene Steele said, "Thank you to Tazewell County Sheriff's Department and everybody that gave, especially Grant's and Food Lion."   

The program has been going on for about 15 years now. 

