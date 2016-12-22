WVU, Marshall get funds from chem exposure court settlement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University and Marshall University are splitting $6.2 million left from a court settlement related to a chemical exposure case.

The schools announced the transfer of the funds Thursday. A Marshall County circuit judge issued an order last month that gave the funds to WVU's Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute and Marshall's Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health.

The unique order ended a case that obtained medical monitoring for coal preparation plant and waste water treatment workers in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. The testing is for diseases potentially linked to toxic chemical exposure.

At WVU, the funds will support research programs in Alzheimer's disease and other neuroscience fields.

Marshall's funding will further its work in rural health, including improving access for patients whose communities lack essential services.

