Federal funding comes to Beckley for Homeless Veterans

Thousands of dollars to help homeless veterans are coming to West Virginia from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The money will be split between programs in Parkersburg and Raleigh County. The HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program is receiving a total of $118,726.

"West Virginia's Veterans and their families have made unimaginable sacrifices to keep us safe, and it is simply unacceptable that any veteran is homeless," said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). "When these men and women return home they deserve the best care, and that begins with making sure they have access to safe and adequate housing. This funding will provide our Veterans and their families with the housing assistance they need and deserve."

The Housing Authority of Raleigh County is receiving the bulk of the money. That organization will get $86,270. The other $32,456 goes to the Parkersburg Housing Authority.

"West Virginia's veterans have risked their lives and made tremendous sacrifices in order to defend our great nation, and we must ensure these men and women have a roof over their heads. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I was glad to support this funding that will help change lives," added U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

A release from West Virginia's senators stated the grants will help end homelessness among the veteran population in West Virginia by provided financial assistance to help homeless veterans find housing and seek additional services offered by the Department of Veterans Affairs.