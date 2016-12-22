Woodrow Wilson band to play at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A Beckley high school band is headed to New Orleans to perform during the 83rd annual Allstate Sugar Bowl.



Woodrow Wilson High School Band Director Bill Bailey tells The Register-Herald that the Flying Eagles will be joining 13 more high school bands from around the country to deliver the grand finale act of the halftime show, performing "Dancing in the Streets" and "Uptown Funk" Jan 2 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.



The Flying Eagles band has performed at other bowls in past years, including the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2010 and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta in 2013.



While in New Orleans, the Flying Eagles will also get tour a new National World War II Museum and march down Decatur Street in the Sugar Bowl Parade.

