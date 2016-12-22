West Virginia Wildflower calendar available for free

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia conservation officials are offering a free 2017 calendar featuring photographs of wildflowers along roadsides. Sponsored by the Department of Environmental Protection, the calendar contains 12 pictures of flowers growing naturally along West Virginia's roads that were judged best by state officials.



They were selected to represent the months of the year with a grand prize winner on the cover. That's a photograph of wild phlox growing beside Hern's Mill Covered Bridge in Greenbrier County taken by Leiane Gibson, of Princeton.



To order a calendar, visit http://www.dep.wv.gov/dlr/oer/reap/ow/Pages/default.aspx ; call 1-800-322-5530; or email dep.aahwv.gov. Requests are limited to one calendar per household.

