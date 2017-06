Officials say displaced coal miners and veterans will be hired as part of an apple tree-planting project.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says that the Patriot Guardens Golden Delicious Apple Project will receive $5.3 million dollars.

It involves planting 100,000 apple trees on 500 acres in Nicholas and Clay counties.

Clay County is the birthplace of the golden delicious apple.

The DEP release didn't say how many ex-coal miners would be hired.