Spartans Football Team Gives Back to a Local Nursing Home

By Brandon VanSickel, Sports Director
RONCEVERTE -

 Head Coach Ray Lee has been leading the Greenbrier East Spartans' Football Team for 5 seasons now, and this was the 5th consecutive year that he has taken his team over to The Brier Rehabilitation Center to spread some Christmas Cheer. 

 On Monday morning, the entire football team brought gift bags over to the Nursing Home and passed out the presents. The team also sang a few songs and sat down to speak with some of the residents.

 "It felt really good to just give back," said Senior Tight End Nathaniel Byers. "They came out and supported us and we want to support them with Christmas Spirit." Byers actually lead the team in singing 'Jingle Bells' and 'Frosty the Snowman'. The Spartans finished the 2016 season with a 4-6 record (3-2 at Home). 

