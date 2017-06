One person is dead after their vehicle hit a tree in the Sophia area of Raleigh County.

Details are limited, but Raleigh County 911 dispatchers tell 59News the incident happened at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 on West Main Street.

The name of the victim has not been released. Sophia Police Department is investigating the incident.

Stay with 59News, on-air, online and our social media platforms for the latest on this developing story.