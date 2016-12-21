West Virginia deputy shoots man with pellet gun

STONEWOOD, W.Va. (AP) - The Harrison County sheriff says one of his deputies shot a 26-year-old man wielding a pellet gun when authorities tried to serve him with a warrant.

Sheriff Albert Marano tells The Exponent Telegram (http://bit.ly/2h2o2Hl ) that Codey Hardman was shot Tuesday evening in Stonewood.

The Bridgeport man was taken to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, where a hospital spokesman says Wednesday that he's in critical condition.

According to Marano, the pellet gun looked like a .45-caliber handgun, causing the deputy to shoot.

Information from: The Exponent Telegram, http://www.theet.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.