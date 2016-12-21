Greenbrier Valley Rural Volunteer Fire Department Expecting 2017 Re-Opening

The New Year brings promise of a new start for the temporarily shut down fire department in Talcott.

A whole new class of volunteers are set to complete training by the end of December, 2016.

Bill Costomiris, Greenbrier Valley Rural Volunteer Fire Department board of directors member, holds the Talcott community near and dear to his heart. He is now taking on the challenge of a lifetime for the safety of its people.

Costomiris is training to become a firefighter, so that the fire station in town that's been out of commission since March can have a large enough staff to be re-opened.

"If that's what it takes, then I'll happily go through the training and become a firefighter," Costomiris said. "And even at 58 years old, it's been fun and I'm not sorry that I decided to this."

Nine new volunteer firefighters are undergoing intense training and are expected to complete it by the end of this month. This will bring the staff of the fire department in Talcott to almost 20, enough for it to once again be able serve the town.

Each volunteer has to learn the material of a text book more than 1,000 pages and take a final exam, all within six weeks.

"You have to learn about communications, you have to learn the natures of fires, how they behave, how they grow, how to effectively put them out," Costomiris said. "You also have to learn a lot about hazmat, first aid and CPR."

Apart from training, another reason the fire station was forced to close in March was the condition its fire trucks and equipment were in.

Jim Wiseman, Greenbrier Valley Rural Volunteer Fire Department board of directors president, said the trucks are being fixed and proper equipment has been donated from other fire departments around southern West Virginia.

"That's one of the most rewarding parts of this," Wiseman said. "Once you put a request out, you see the community and surrounding community have pitched in and supported. So that's something that helps keep things going."

Three different fire departments in the area covered the Talcott area since March. Within that time, the community fortunately hasn't been hit with any devastating fires.

The Greenbrier Valley Rural Volunteer Fire Department also recently chose Quentin Fowler, Jan Care employee and Beaver volunteer firefighter, to be its new fire chief once it re-opens.

"I am honored to accept the position of chief of Talcott's fire department and provide much needed emergency coverage to my community," Fowler said. "I want to thank everyone for the support and dedication to get the fire department in Talcott re-opened and operational again."

Wiseman said he expects the fire department to be open once again for the people of Talcott sometime before halfway through the New Year.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.



