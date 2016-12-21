A Program that Gives Kids Christmas Presents is Short on Funding

One local program that works to put Christmas presents under the tree for children is short of money this holiday.

As a volunteer with the Little Jimmy Christmas Program for over 13 years, Chaz Cole said this program means more to him than just donating his time. "Just to see the smiles on the kid's faces when it might be the only gift he gets for Christmas really just makes it all worth while," said a volunteer, Chaz Cole.

Cole is one of over 200 volunteers this year and he said the program is facing financial struggles. The program had a goal to raise $40,000 helping over 500 kids this Christmas, but they are thousands of dollars short of that goal. "I hope we can get more people to donate to the little jimmy Christmas for sure," said Cole.

What makes all of this possible is the donations from the community. Grants Supermarket made a donation for $5,000 helping the shortfall.

"It's pretty incredible for us to be able to do that and we like to help out whenever possible, especially this is a good cause," said a Co-owner for Grants Supermarket, Ron Martin.

It's that act of kindness which has helped spread holiday cheer to children in need this Christmas. To Cole as a longtime volunteer, he said it's all about giving. "To see those kids faces when you give them their gift, nothing beats that for me," said Cole.

Cole hopes to spread this joy to others for holidays to come. "More kids involved volunteering, then the more kids getting bags next year," said Cole.

If you would like to contribute to the program you can contact the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.