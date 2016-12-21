Better Business Bureau warns of timeshare scam

Calls about the resale of timeshares from Resort Owners Services LLC of Canton, OH have been brought to the attention of the Better Business Bureau. It's a scam that has affected consumers from Pennsylvania, Michigan, New York and Wisconsin have contacted the BBB, but there could be people from other places who also have been affected.

Victims reported that they were given paperwork to sign and asked to wire funds to a bank in Mexico. The money was to allegedly cover title searches and closing costs, but once the funds were received, there was no more communication with the victim of the scam. One person reported losing $22,500.

David W.T. Carroll, the agent for the company that was allegedly making the sales, told agents of the BBB that the company ceased operations on 2012. He stated the legitimate company was an internal organization that provided services to a family of membership campground resorts. The company never entered into any contracts with the public.