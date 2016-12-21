DUI Checkpoint planned in Beaver, WV

State Troopers are on the look out for people who are getting behind the wheel after having too much to drink. There will be a sobriety checkpoint set up on Route 19 in Beaver on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Troopers will be set up starting at 8 p.m. and continuing until 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.

The purpose of the checkpoint to help deter impaired driving. However, it is also a chance for troopers to educate drivers about the dangers and consequences of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The public can help law enforcement officers in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting impaired drivers.