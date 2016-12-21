Man cut from vehicle in Brushfork accident

An early morning accident sends one man to the hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Deputies were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident on Brushfork Road at around 1:45 a.m. It happened near the intersection with Packing Plant Road.

The driver, 52-year-old Mark Cataline, was trapped in the vehicle, which was found on its side. Investigators said it had rolled over at least once. Cataline had to be cut from the car by crews from Bluefield, WV Rescue Squad and Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department. He was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center.

The accident is still under investigation. Deputies believe that alcohol was a factor in the accident.