Animal control in Princeton investigates possible dog fighting house

We have an update on an investigation into possible dog fighting that raised concerns on South Wickham Avenue in Princeton on Monday December 19, 2016. Mercer County Animal Control Officer Ty Smith said he found that the homeowner was not using her dogs for fighting. This comes after 3 dogs were reported chewing on a dead dog Monday. Smith said Shirlynn Redden is facing animal cruelty and sanitation violations just to name a few.

Smith said, "After completing our investigation, I'm satisfied at this point that there is not any dog fighting involved and that the animals had actually just gotten loose where they could get to each other. They were used to being separated and that's how it started and it just escalated from there"

Smith found 7 dogs there Monday and 2 of them were dead. The surviving dogs are now at the Mercer County Animal Shelter.

An incident at a home in Princeton, WV has raised concerns for the local animal control officers. Officials were called to South Wickham Ave. at around Noon on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 after people driving by the house noticed dogs fighting outside.

Princeton Animal Control Officer Ty Smith said there were a total of seven dogs found in two buildings on the property. One of the buildings was apparently being used as a kennel. Two of the dogs were dead. Smith said one was being torn apart by three other dogs, the other was found dead inside the kennel. The surviving dogs were taken to the Mercer County Animal Shelter.

Smith said the possibility that the dogs were being used for fighting is being investigated. Smith added that homeowner claimed that the dogs had gotten loose and started fighting each other.

This wasn't the first time Smith had been by the home. He is also the city property inspector. During a visit to the address the previous week, Smith took pictures of four American Bulldogs, two adults and two puppies. That is the maximum number of dogs allowed by the city.