Appalachian Power Makes it Easier to Access Power Outage Information

Appalachian Power has a new tool to make information about power outages more accessible for customers.

Tomorrow morning (12/16) the company will launch their new power outage map on their website. Information on the map will now be updated in real time by workers in the field.

The map will also include more information like exactly where the outage is and when they expect the power to come back on.

The power company believes this will be a vital tool for their customers. "When the power goes out that's a critical times for folks with electricity and when it goes out they want to know when it's going to come back on because they rely on it for cooking, to be on the internet, to watch television. For a number of things and they want to know when it's going to be back on and what happened," says the Spokesman for Appalachian Power, Philip Moye.

This new map is smart phone friendly and the map will automatically size to fit your device. You'll not only be able to see where the outage is, but you can also see the source of the problem.