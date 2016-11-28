Bluefield Police investigate double shooting

11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 UPDATE:

Two women who were shot in Bluefield, WV at the end of November are recovering. Bluefield Police Detectives have released new information on the condition of the victims.

While they have not released the names of the women, they will say that one was shot in the head. She has been released from the hospital. The second victim was shot in the back. She is paralyzed and currently in rehab.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bluefield, WV Police Department at 304-327-6101.

ORIGINAL STORY: There were two women who were seriously injured in a shooting in Bluefield, WV on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. It happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Highland Ave. Both victims had to be flown to the hospital. They are reported in critical condition, but their names have not been released at this time.

Details on what lead to the shooting are still limited. Detectives are looking for the shooter or shooters, but no descriptions have been released at this time. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Bluefield, WV Police Department at 304-327-6101.