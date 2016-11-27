UPDATE: More Charges Pending in Deadly Home Invasion Case

UPDATE: May 26, 2017: More charges are being filed against a man involved in a fatal home invasion.

Michael Kennedy was originally the suspect in the murder of a teenage boy and assault of Jessica Daugherty after a home invasion in McDowell County back in November 2016. Kennedy was charged with 1st Degree Murder and Malicious Wounding, along with numerous other charges.

We're told Jessica Daugherty passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017. The State Medical examiner is performing an autopsy to determine whether her death was a result from being shot by Kennedy during that home invasion.

An additional charge of 1st Degree Murder is pending for Kennedy, who is currently in the South Central Regional Jail.

3 p.m. Nov. 30, 2016 UPDATE:

The man accused of killing a 16-year-old and seriously injuring Jessica Daugherty is a person of interest in another murder investigation. Michael Kennedy is one of the people who McDowell County Sheriff's Deputies believe has information on the death of Eunice Daugherty, who is the grandmother of Jessica Daugherty. Eunice was the victim of a home invasion on Coon Branch Road in Iaeger that happened in October 2016

Kennedy is the estranged husband of Jessica Daugherty. There is no new information on her condition. She was being treated at Pikeville Medical Center in Kentucky

1:30 p.m. Nov. 28, 2016 UPDATE:

New details are available on a weekend shooting that crossed county lines. According to the criminal complaint Jessica Daugherty is in serious condition after she was allegedly shot by Michael Kennedy in Iaeger. Kennedy was the subject of a manhunt on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 and was captured in Wyoming County.

A teenage boy was killed in the shooting. His name is not being released. Kennedy was arraigned on seven charges in connection with the shooting including First Degree Murder. The other charges include Malicious Wounding, Burglary, Grand Larceny, Assault During the Commission of a Felony, Wanton Endangerment and Attempt to Commit a Felony. His bond is set at $300,000 cash only for seven of the charges. There is no bond set for the murder charge.

ORIGINAL STORY: Michael Kennedy is in custody after an early morning shooting in McDowell County. 59 News spoke with community members after the shocking chain of events this afternoon.

Dickie Bayley has known Michael Kennedy for years. He's distraught over Sunday's chain of events. "I think he needs life or the electric chair," said Bayley.

Police were called to respond to a domestic dispute involving two victims. It was a fight that resulted in one person dead of a gunshot wound.

State Troopers from the Welch detachment captured Kennedy in connection with a shooting in the Iaeger area of McDowell County. Following the shooting Kennedy led police on a search that ultimately ended in the Long Branch area of Wyoming County.

Community members in the area are thankful that law enforcement was able to keep their neighborhood safe. "They risked their life and they're keeping us safe, I'm glad we have state troopers like we have right now, trying to make this safer than what it is," Bayley added.

Dewayne Bishop is also thankful his friends and family can now live in a safer community. "It feels good that we can come out and enjoy ourselves and know that we don't have to worry about a man in the mountains coming down and killing us," said Bishop.

This case is still under investigation by the Welch detachment of West Virginia state police. We'll continue to bring you details as the investigation continues.