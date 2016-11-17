NEW DETAILS: Sentencing delayed in sex abuse case

5 p.m. Dec. 21, 2016 UPDATE:

Another delay in the sentencing of a former Mercer County youth minister who is accused of molesting a child for year. James Lilly of Bluefield pleaded guilty to three counts of first degree sexual abuse in August.

During a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, the judge ordered Lilly undergo a 60-day sex offender diagnostic classification evaluation. This evaluation is to help the judge in consider how to sentence him.

Lilly claims he identifies as a woman and therefore has sexual assignment issues. In the mean time, Lilly is in the custody of the Department of corrections.

11 a.m. Nov 17, 2016 UPDATE:

A sentencing hearing for a youth minister convicted of sex crimes has been postponed. James Lilly was set to be sentenced on Nov. 17, but that date was moved to Dec. 21, 2016. The case is being heard by Judge John Hutchison from Raleigh County.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sentencing is scheduled Thursday for a former Bluefield youth minister convicted of sex crimes. James Lilly is set to appear at 10 a.m. Thursday morning in Mercer County.

He was arrested in January of this year after police say he sexually assaulted a minor. The abuse began when the girl was 9 years old and lasted until she was 16, police say.

Lilly was a youth minister at a local Episcopal church. Investigators said the abuse did not occur at the church.