More Fair for West Virginians

If you can't get enough of the State Fair of West Virginia, then you are in luck for 2017. Officials with the fair said they have planned for an early start next year. It will begin on 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2016 and end on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Gate admission on Thursday for $5 and special ride pass for that day only will be $20. It may seem like it is too early to think about the 2017 fair, but CEO Kelly Collins said they are planning for special package deals in conjunction with the post Thanksgiving sales. On Cyber Monday, 10-day, 5-day and 3-day admission only packages will be available at discounted rates from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. More information is available at the State Fair web site.

"We are excited to state the State Fair of West Virginia a day early in 2017," said Collins. "Planning is in full swing and we hope to have some more exciting announcement coming soon!"

The theme for the 2017 State Fair is "Start a Tradition." The fair has a $13.8 million economic impact on the state.