Phil Mickelson Joins Greenbrier

On Saturday, Greenbrier Resort Owner Jim Justice announced the newest Member of the Greenbrier Team. PGA Tour Professional Phil Mickelson is coming off a 2016 Ryder Cup Victory and is ready to lend a hand to White Sulphur Springs. The area was damaged by flooding earlier this year, and Mickelson says he wants to find a way to help.

The Greenbrier Classic has been a stop on the PGA Tour since 2010. In 2016, the tournament had to be canceled due to damage to the Old White TPC.

"I'm hopeful that a lot of the Tour Pros will come back this first year to really help bring this tournament back to prominence given the difficult time," said Mickelson. "But once they're here, I think they'll make it a staple of their schedule because it's really second to none."

Mickelson also announced that he and his family will be having a home built at the Greenbrier making him the second Tour Pro to own a residence at the Resort following 2-Time Masters Champion Bubba Watson. Phil will also be helping with the restructuring of some of the damaged golf courses including a design plan for 9 new holes.