Arrest made in fatal shooting at Kincaid mine site

9:33 a.m. Jan.12, 2016 UPDATE:

An arrest is made in the fatal Kincaid mine shooting.

Gary Lee Gover was arrested and charged with murder. He is expected to be arraigned this morning (1/12).

10:30 p.m. Sept. 28, 2016 UPDATE:

One person is dead and another is being questioned after reportedly trespassing at a mine in Fayette County on Wednesday September 28, 2016. Russell Walker, the man that reportedly ran away from a Fayette County mine has been found and is being questioned by West Virginia State Police.

According to investigators, Walker and Johnny Johnston, Jr. were confronted by security guard Gary Gover at the Frasure Creek Mine off of Route 61 near Oak Hill at around 10 a.m. Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah said Troopers believe the men were there to steal. The confrontation turned violent and Gover apparently fired a gun, killing Johnston. That's when Walker ran away from the mine. Troopers said Gover suffered internal injuries consistent with a fall. Larry Harrah said this isn't the first time someone has tried to steal from the mine. Captain Jim Sizemore, with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, said this is a good example of how trespassing can be dangerous.

"If you're talking about an industrial site, most of them have security guards and a lot of times those security officers are armed," said Sizemore. "It is against the law. You can't shoot someone for trespassing. Trespassing is a misdemeanor offense. If someone comes to your home uninvited and won't leave, you can't shoot them because you're trespassing. You're not supposed to I should say. Can it happen? Yes. Has it happened? Yes."

There's no word on if any charges are being filed in this case. The Oak Hill Detachment of the West Virginia Police Department is handling the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: State Troopers are looking into what happened at a coal mine in Fayette County, WV on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. According to investigators there was a shooting on the property of the Frasure Creek Mine off of Route 61.

Two men came onto mine property at around 10 a.m. They were traveling on an ATV. State Troopers said Johnny Johnston, Jr. and Russell Walker were confronted by an off-duty security guard. That is when Johnston was shot and killed. Walker ran off and investigators are still looking for him. Details on what Johnston and Walker were doing on the property are still unclear.

The case is being investigated the Oak Hill Detachment of the West Virginia State Police as a shooting. There is no word on whether charges will be filed in the case. Anyone with information on the location of Russell Walker is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police. Tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP or left using the P3 tip app on your phone or on the web.