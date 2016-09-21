Mike Slifer has been fascinated by the weather for his entire life. When he was younger, his favorite thing to watch on TV was radar loops on The Weather Channel. He has always loved good thunderstorm, too. Originally from Connecticut, he has seen hurricanes, blizzards, floods, and severe thunderstorms.

Mike decided early-on in life that he wanted to be a meteorologist. He went to school at University of Albany, SUNY, in Albany, New York where he graduated with a B.S. in atmospheric science in May 2016.

Mike found his passion for broadcast meteorology after a summer internship at NBC Connecticut. During his senior year of college, he began to take journalism courses and also interned at WTEN in Albany, New York. When the opportunity arose to take a position at WVNS News 59, Mike took it with no second thoughts. He is excited to pursue his passion in the beautiful state of West Virginia.

Mike’s hobbies include mountain biking, fishing, hiking, and skateboarding. He also loves to perform music, both solo and in groups of people. Most importantly, though, he loves anything weather-related, so he stays up-to-date on the latest weather information. You can follow him on Twitter and Facebook. His Twitter handle is @MikeSliferWx and his Facebook page is Meteorologist Mike Slifer.