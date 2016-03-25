UPDATE: Man sentenced for 2016 murder outside of Bluefield bar

UPDATE NOVEMBER 3, 2017

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)-- The man convicted of shooting and killing a man outside of a bar in Bluefield has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Steven Williams pleaded guilty to second degree murder. Judge Mark Wills sentenced Williams to 40 years in prison for shooting Dexter Mitchell outside of Kelsey's bar in January of 2016.

ORIGINAL MARCH 25, 2016

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)--A second suspect is arrested in the murder of Dexter Mitchell. Jan Williams, a Bluefield, West Virginia native, was arrested Friday by Bluefield, W.V. police department.

Williams is charged with accessory after the fact. Mercer County Prosecutor Scott Ash says Williams was the getaway driver for the alleged shooter, Steven Williams. Ash says the two are not related.

35 year old Dexter Mitchell of Bluefield was killed in a shooting at Kelsey's bar back in January of 2016.

Jan Williams was arraigned on a $50,000 bond.

