Rainelle man sentenced on attempted sex abuse charges

2 p.m. July 10, 2017 UPDATE:

A man accused of sex abuse against a child has been sentenced in Greenbrier County. Peter Allan Michalski was sentenced on three counts of Attempted Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian or Person in a Position of Trust.

Each charge carries a sentence of one to three years in prison. That means he will serve a minimum of three years. Michalski will also be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years after he is released from prison.

1:29 a.m. March 18, 2016 UPDATE: Police made two additional arrests in a child sexual abuse investigation in Rainelle.

47-year-old Rebecca Lynn Michalski, the wife of Peter Michalski, was charged with six counts of child neglect creating risk of injury on Thursday. According to a criminal report, Rebecca Michalski admitted to authorities that she witnessed some of the abuse and did not take action to report or prevent it. She was arraigned on a $24,000 bond.

Clayton Ray Wykle, 41 of Rupert, was also taken into custody. Wykle told law enforcement that despite knowing of the allegations for two weeks, he continued to take the girl to the Michalski's home on Kanawha Avenue. He was charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury.

Wykle was arraigned on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Rainelle man was arrested after he confessed to inappropriately touching a girl he was babysitting, according to police.

In an interview with authorities on Wednesday, Peter Michalski, 46, admitted to having improper physical contact with the 12-year-old for several weeks. A criminal complaint also states that Michalski sent the girl multiple text messages.

Michalski told police that he knew what he was doing was "illegal and wrong," according to Chief J.P. Stevens.

He was taken to the Southern Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.