A former Raleigh County Sheriff deputy's trial starts today

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 UPDATE:

A Former Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputy will stand trial for drug charges. Jury selection for case against Marquel Ali's began in the morning hours. He will appear in front of Judge John A. Hutchison in Beckley, WV.

Ali was sworn as a deputy back in 2014

ORIGINAL STORY: A traffic stop in Raleigh County on June 23, 2015, turns into a drug bust. Marquel Ali and Jarell Johnson both of Beckley were stopped by officers with drug task force. Information was received that the vehicle driven by Ali could have illegal drugs.

Once officials pull over the vehicle they found a large amount of marijuana and cocaine.

Both persons were remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.