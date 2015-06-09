Joe Putrelo, 23, returns east to join the 59News team. The Buffalo, NY native comes to WVNS-TV less than a month after earning his B.A. in broadcast journalism from the University of Arizona.





While balancing school, Joe was the Media Relations Director at FC Tucson, Sports Director at UATV Ch. 3, the Voice of Wildcat Hockey and a play-by-play broadcaster at Arizona IMG. He was also previously a producer and host at ESPN Tucson, KAMP Radio's Sports Director and a sports reporter at the Arizona Daily Wildcat. Joe has done summer internships at NBCUniversal Sports Network, the Buffalo Bisons and WGR Sports Radio 550 as well.





Joe graduated from Williamsville South High School in 2011, where he anchored the morning video announcements and was the varsity basketball team's public address announcer. A Buffalonian, he is naturally obsessed with chicken wings.





Apart from following news and sports, his hobbies include guitar, piano, singing and traveling. He is excited to make the transition from sports to covering news full time at 59News.





If you have any news tips or story ideas, email Joe at jputrelo@wvnstv.com .