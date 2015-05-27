Jessica Schueler is the main evening anchor at 59News. You can watch her weekdays at 5, 6, 10 and 11. You can also follow Jessica on Twitter @JessicaSchueler and on Facebook by clicking here.

Jessica joined the 59News team in March 2014 as Weekend Anchor and Reporter. In July 2014, she joined the morning show as the anchor of 59News This Morning, which was awarded the Best Morning Newscast in West Virginia in 2015 by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association. In 2016, she was recognized as Best Anchor by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.

Jessica grew up in Southern West Virginia. Prior to her time at WVNS, she was the Director of Communications for Miss America's Outstanding Teen, the “little sister” program to the Miss America Organization, which is the largest scholarship provider for women in the world. Jessica's involvement with community service is what sparked her interest for news. After reporting on historic flooding in Southern West Virginia in June 2016, she helped organize a fundraiser for flood victims, which raised more than $220,000. Jessica was recognized by Bluefield College with the Shott Excellence in Media Award, which is given to a journalist who has made a significant contribution toward the local community.

Jessica's work on the 1,000 Year Flood: Neighbors Helping Neighbors special was recognized in 2017 by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association as the Best Locally Produced Television Show. She was also recognized for Outstanding News Operation of the Virginia's and the Douglas Southall Freeman Award, which is the highest honor from the Associated Press.



Jessica graduated from Concord University with a Bachelors degree in Communications and Public Relations. While a student at Concord, she hosted her own radio show for the university's station WCUR. After graduating from Concord in 2009, Jessica worked as a recruiter for the university, as well as coordinating their Scholars of Distinction program. She has also been a guest feature writer for WV LIVING Magazine and Prerogative Magazine.

When she isn't chasing the news, Jessica enjoys cooking, being actively involved with her church and spending time with friends and family.

Email her your news stories to jschueler@wvnstv.com.