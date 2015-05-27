Tim Carrico is an award-winning and Emmy nominated journalist and main weekday evening news anchor for WVNS 59News.



Tim comes to WVNS from their sister station WOWK-TV 13 in Charleston and Huntington, WV. While at WOWK, Tim was the main weekend anchor and weekday fill-in anchor for the statewide newscast, Tonight Live.



Tim has shown an unquenchable thirst for the news from a very early age. He learned the craft of journalism at WVNS while in middle and high school. During his time at WVNS, as a teenager, Tim worked as a producer, reporter, technical director, photographer and weekend anchor.



Tim has worked with West Virginia Media Holdings and Nexstar Media Group for more than 14-years. He was the youngest employee to ever work in the company, beginning at the ripe old age of 10-years-old.



Tim has covered six presidential visits, the Upper Big Branch Mine explosion in April 2010, three gubernatorial inaugurations, the Water Crisis in the Kanawha Valley, the 1,000 year flood in 2016 and The Greenbrier Classic. He has interviewed many notables including: Tim Tebow, Astronaut John McBride, Tiger Woods, Shaquille O'Neal, Arnold Palmer, Tom Brokaw, George Lopez, Jim Nantz, Brad Paisley, Willie and Si Robertson, Herman Boone, President Bill Clinton and Senator Robert C. Byrd.



In 2003 and 2004, Tim worked as an anchor and reporter for West Virginia Media's Emmy Award winning newscast, ‘Kidz Newz.' Airing statewide on a weekly basis, he anchored shows from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and accomplished his first live-shot, in front of the camera, at age 10 on Bridge Day from the New River Gorge Bridge.



Tim is a Beckley, WV native. He is also an award-winning anchor, post production editor and producer. Some of Tim's most recent acknowledgments are Outstanding News Operation of The Virginia's and the Douglas Southall Freeman Award, which is the highest honor from the Associated Press, for his work as a producer, editor and anchor of the 1,000 Year Flood: Neighbors Helping Neighbors flood special. He was also recognized for being a producer, anchor and editor for Best Locally Produced Television Show by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.

Tim graduated from Concord University with a Bachelors degree in Communications.



When he is not working, Tim enjoys spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing and playing golf. If you have a news tip or would like to reach out to Tim, email him at tcarrico@wvnstv.com.



For live news updates follow Tim on Twitter @TimCarrico and on Facebook at facebook.com/TimCarricoJournalist