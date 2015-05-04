Oscar Combs Sr. trial date set

UPDATE (5/2/17) -The Wyoming County prosecutors office confirm Oscar Combs Sr has a trial date for August 7th, 2017. He is charged with the murder of Teresa Ford.

ORIGINAL- Wyoming County Prosecutor Mike Cochran tells 59News Oscar Combs Sr. was indicted on murder charges. The charges were in connection to the disappearance and death of Teresa Ford.

(CLICK HERE to read more about the initial investigation)



Ford's body was found in a shallow grave on Oscar Combs, Senior's land in April 2014. She had been missing from the Matoaka area since 2013. Both Combs Jr. and Sr. are already in jail for the murder of James "Bo" Butler back in 2011. Butler's body was found over a hillside off of Crumpler Road.



Combs, Sr. was sentenced on Feb. 4, 2014 in front of Mercer County Circuit Judge Derek Swope. Judge Swope sentenced Combs, Sr. to life in prison for the murder of Butler, 80 years in prison for Robbery and 1 to 5 years in prison for Conspiracy.