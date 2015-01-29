Heidi Moore has had a passion for weather ever since she can remember. She grew up in southeastern Massachusetts where she was lucky enough to experience all different types of weather. From severe storms to crippling blizzards, Heidi was always watching the next event move into New England.



She decided she wanted to study and predict weather for a living, so she attended award-winning Lyndon State College in Lyndonville, VT; a school known for having one of the best broadcasting programs in the country. She graduated in 2011 with a B.S in Atmospheric Sciences with a broadcasting concentration.

Heidi is no stranger to Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. She got her broadcasting start at WOAY-TV in Oak Hill, West Virginia where she began as a weekend meteorologist/reporter in June of 2012. In February of 2013 she was promoted to mornings and by October 2014 she was leading the weather department as Chief Meteorologist. After spending two and a half years in the state, she decided this is where she wanted to have a permanent home. When an opportunity came up at 59News, Heidi had no second thoughts about taking it.

In her spare time she enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoys binge-watching shows on Netflix, singing at the top of her lungs or curled up reading a good book. She is a big New England Patriot and Boston Red Sox fan, and you will always hear her cheering for the Mountaineers come football season! On her days off she can be found riding in the woods with her husband, or walking her boxer Sammy around town. Don't worry, she always has her eye on the latest weather information.

If you'd like to say "hi" you can send her an email at hmoore@wvnstv.com. Don't forget to send your weather pictures!

Let's Goooooo Mountaineers!