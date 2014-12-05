ADDRESS:
P.O. Box 509
141 Old Cline Road
Ghent, WV 25843
|Contact Us:
(304) 787-5959 -- 59News Tip Line
(304) 929-6420 -- Newsroom
(304) 787-2440 -- Fax
news@wvnstv.com
|Closed Captioning Issues?
Call Us: (304) 929-6468
email: dwiseman@wvnstv.com
Mail Us:
Closed Captioning
C/O Chief Engineer
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Have a Press Release?
Send a FAX to (304)-787-2440 or email to news@wvnstv.com
Questions about CBS Programming? Send feedback to http://audienceservices.cbs.com/feedback/feedback.htm
|General Manager
Al Sandubrae
(304) 929-6409
asandubrae@wvnstv.com
|News Director
Valerie Sullivan
(304) 929-6418
vsullivan@wvnstv.com
|General Sales Manager
Mark Ford
(304) 929-6424
mford@wvnstv.com
|Social Media/Web Director
Douglas Fritz
(304) 929-6420
dfritz@wvnstv.com
|Chief Engineer
Dave Wiseman
(304) 929-6406
dwiseman@wvnstv.com
|Assignment Manager
Phillip Copney
(304) 929-6419
pcopney@wvnstv.com
|Meteorologist
Heidi Moore
(304) 929-6468
hmoore@wvnstv.com
|Chief Meteorologist
Spencer Adkins
(304) 781-6042
weather@wvnstv.com
|
Sales Fax
(304) 787-2440
Are you having a difficult time watching WVNS-TV in your area? If so, you are strongly encouraged to let us know by filling out the form below and submitting it to our engineering department.
We are constantly seeking feedback on any signal problems stemming from your cable or satellite operators.
Thank you for submitting your signal/closed captioning issue. Remember you can always stay up to date on the latest news, weather and sports on WVAlways.com.