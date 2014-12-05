Contact Us - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Contact Us

Posted: Updated:

 ADDRESS:

P.O. Box 509
141 Old Cline Road
Ghent, WV 25843

Contact Us:

(304) 787-5959 -- 59News Tip Line
(304) 929-6420 -- Newsroom
(304) 787-2440 -- Fax
news@wvnstv.com		 Closed Captioning Issues?
Call Us: (304) 929-6468
email: dwiseman@wvnstv.com
Mail Us:
Closed Captioning
C/O Chief Engineer
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843

Have a Press Release?

Send a FAX to (304)-787-2440 or email to news@wvnstv.com

Questions about CBS Programming?  Send feedback to http://audienceservices.cbs.com/feedback/feedback.htm

General Manager
Al Sandubrae
(304) 929-6409
asandubrae@wvnstv.com		 News Director
Valerie Sullivan
(304) 929-6418
vsullivan@wvnstv.com
General Sales Manager
Mark Ford
(304) 929-6424
mford@wvnstv.com		 Social Media/Web Director
Douglas Fritz
(304) 929-6420
dfritz@wvnstv.com
Chief Engineer
Dave Wiseman
(304) 929-6406
dwiseman@wvnstv.com		 Assignment Manager
Phillip Copney
(304) 929-6419
pcopney@wvnstv.com
Meteorologist
Heidi Moore
(304) 929-6468
hmoore@wvnstv.com		 Chief Meteorologist
Spencer Adkins
(304) 781-6042
weather@wvnstv.com

Sales Fax
(304) 787-2440
 

  • Report Signal/Closed Captioning Problems

    Are you having a difficult time watching WVNS-TV in your area? If so, you are strongly encouraged to let us know by filling out the form below and submitting it to our engineering department.

    We are constantly seeking feedback on any signal problems stemming from your cable or satellite operators.

