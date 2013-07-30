Beckley man sentenced for 2013 shooting

UPDATE:

A man convicted of 2nd degree murder is sentenced to 30 years in prison. Gaston Smith was sentenced on June 23, 2017. Smith is eligible for parole, and he will get credit for time served in Southern Regional Jail.

Gaston Smith pleaded guilty in April 2017 to 2nd degree murder stemming from a case in 20-13. Smith is accused of firing multiple shots at the corner of Cannaday and Mulberry Streets in Beckley. One of the shots killed Darien Blaney.

An argument turns deadly. One young man is dead and a teen is behind bars for his murder. Beckley Police said it all happened in East Beckley.

Detectives said gun shots were fired at the corner of Cannady and Mulberry Street around 4:30, Tuesday evening. One of the shots fatally struck 20-year-old Darien Blaney, in the chest. The shooter? Police said it is a teen. They said it is 19-year-old Gaston Smith III, he is charged with first-degree murder. Police said the two may have had a turbulent relationship leading up to the fatal shooting.

"At this point you know from our statements from the suspect and the witnesses an altercation between Blaney and Smith had occurred and that shooting was the result of that altercation," Cpl. William Pannell, with the Beckley Police Department said.

"Of course we are still investigating and we are still in the process of talking to witnesses but the information we have received so far it appears it has been an ongoing dispute between the two," Cpl. Pannell continued.

Just several blocks away from the shooting is a local elementary school. Stratton Elementary is just blocks away from where the violence took place. Students are out of school for the summer. But if this happened during the school year, the schoolyard could have been filled with young students.

"To my knowledge there wasn't any children in the general area of the shooting yesterday but it is an area like you said, there is a school relatively close, and children do play in that area so that could have been a dangerous situation," Cpl. Pannell said.

59News was there when Smith was arraigned on Tuesday night. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail and facing first degree murder charges.

Detectives with the Beckley Police Department confirm a deadly shooting broke out in East Beckley at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Gaston Smith III, 19, of Beckley is charged with First-Degree Murder after fatally shooting Darien Blaney, 20, of Beckley.

Detective David Allard with the Beckley Police Department said Smith is in custody and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. The motive is unknown.

The crime is under investigation by the Beckley Police Department. Stay with 59News as more details unfold.