StormTracker 59 Forecast

DISCUSSION: Another day with highs well below normal. Who can complain it feels great out there. You can keep the windows open all day long! Tonight, we'll keep the clear skies, but temperatures will fall to about 50. If you're sleeping with the windows open, you might need to grab an extra blanket. It will be a chilly start to Tuesday!

A weak disturbance tries to slide through on Tuesday, giving us an isolated chance for a shower. Many will be dry and we'll keep the cooler air. Highs will be well below average as they dip back into the 60s! You can leave the AC off through Wednesday as we stay cool and comfortable with lower humidity. Highs will rebound back into the 70s. Thursday, we'll stay dry but the humidity begins to climb as we start to see SW flow return. Highs near 80. Shut that AC off and open the windows, it'll be almost perfect!

For the start of next weekend, we start Friday off dry, but the higher humidity allows afternoon showers and storms to fire up. Not everyone will see showers and storms as they will be scattered in nature. Saturday is our best chance for rain this week as a cold front slides through the area. We'll see widespread showers and storms. As of this time, we're not expecting severe weather. We'll continue to monitor the situation as we approach next weekend. Sunday, we'll keep the scattered shower and storm chance around behind the cold front. Highs all weekend long will be close to 80.



TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies as a weak front moves its way through the area. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Still a cooler day with a few afternoon pop-up showers possible but not a big deal at all. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Starting to warm back up with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions! Still feeling like Spring. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny skies with highs nearing 80.

FRIDAY:

Turning even hotter. A scattered shower or storm especially in the mountains. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

Scattered showers and storms around during the afternoon. Highs near 80 with humidity

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers and storms chances a bit lower from Saturday. Highs near 80.

MONDAY:

A chance for a pop up shower or storm remains. Highs back in the mid to upper 70s.

