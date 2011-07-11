An overturned oil tanker burst into flames in Pakistan killing 148 people.
Hopes were fading Sunday morning (6/25) after a landslide buried a village in China leaving over 100 people still missing.
After senators introduce a new health care bill, many politicians are coming out for and against it.
School is out for the summer but one local church is looking to keep students focused on academics during their break
Residents in Beckley set out to travel back in time and re live the life of famed journalist Nellie Bly.
Hundreds of local Veterans got a chance to receive free services thanks to Aspen Dental Clinic.
Greenbrier County 911 Dispatchers confirm to 59 News there has been a drowning in Alderson. Dispatchers said it happened at Mini Park in Alderson just after 2 Saturday afternoon (6/24). Dispatchers couldn't confirm who drowned or their current condition. Alderson and Tri County Fire Departments arrived on scene. The Alderson Police Department is investigating the incident. Stay with 59 News for the very latest updates on this story.
On Saturday (6/24), at around 6 p.m. troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment arrived on scene to a stabbing complaint on English Road in the English area of McDowell County.
With the one year anniversary of the June floods this month one community in Greenbrier County took the time to remember the lives impacted by the destructive waters.
The town of Richwood is celebrating the new location of its Camden Family Health Center.
To help celebrate the festivities in White Sulphur, the state's very own fish hatchery joined in on all the fun and excitement.
Hundreds residents impacted by the floods joined in solidarity to celebrate a new beginning.
An NBCUniversal executive says a "Downton Abbey" film is in the works, with production likely to begin in 2018.
The top U.S. military officer says Washington is working to re-establish "deconfliction" of U.S. and Russian air operations in Syria.
The Big 12 Conference says the 2019 conference men's golf championship will be held at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.
State Troopers are asking for help from the community in an investigation into thefts at coal mines in Raleigh and Boone Counties
A man convicted of 2nd degree murder is sentenced to 30 years in prison. Gaston Smith was sentenced on June 23, 2017. Smith is eligible for parole, and he will get credit for time served in Southern Regional Jail.
A summer camp called "Tomorrow is Mine" was held on the WVU Tech campus Thursday, June 22 in Beckley.
A tractor-trailer accident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-64 on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Theatre West Virginia was among one of the arts programs expected to be cut from the state budget.
The search is on for the man who broke into a home in the Green Valley area on Sunday, June 18, 2017.
On Wednesday, June 14, GEAR UP U kicked off its college prep academy at Concord University.
59News is teaming up with first responders and the United Way to raise money for local charities.
WVNS-TV 59News is leading the way with coverage of the flooding which has devastated communities across southern West Virginia.
59News is hosting a "Fill the Boot for Food" drive to commemorate Founder's Day.
With the one year anniversary of the June floods this month one community in Greenbrier County took the time to remember the lives impacted by the destructive waters.
June 23, 2017 is the anniversary of the massive flooding which struck West Virginia leaving 23 people dead and many communities devastated.
Details are still coming in about a possible shooting in the Alderson area. It happened during the early afternoon hours on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
The Greenbrier Resort announced they will hold their annual Greenbrier classic July 3-9 but getting to this point wasn't easy after the floods destroyed their golf course.
June 23, 2017 is the anniversary of the massive flooding which struck West Virginia leaving 23 people dead and many communities devastated.
The state budget has caused concern for the tourism industry. The budget will go into affect on Thursday, June 22nd, and does not allot any more money to tourism.
West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday.
The red carpet is being rolled out in Fayette County for those who have served their country. The Summit Bechtel Family Scout Reserve is holding their Third Annual Veterans Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 17, 2017.
The family of a missing Virginia Tech student is speaking out after remains that were found under the New River Gorge Bridge proved to be those of Robert Kovack. In a telephone interview the father of the victim said they are happy to have closure and can now move on. Kovack was reported missing back in 1998. Rangers at the National Park Service assisted with the initial search efforts and the recovery of the body that was found in March of last year. spokeswoman...
Hundreds of local Veterans got a chance to receive free services thanks to Aspen Dental Clinic.
After senators introduce a new health care bill, many politicians are coming out for and against it.
On Saturday (6/24), at around 6 p.m. troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment arrived on scene to a stabbing complaint on English Road in the English area of McDowell County.
An overturned oil tanker burst into flames in Pakistan killing 148 people.
Details are still coming in about a possible shooting in the Alderson area. It happened during the early afternoon hours on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
State Troopers are asking for help from the community in an investigation into thefts at coal mines in Raleigh and Boone Counties
"I think that we have a travesty." said Governor Justice. And with that, Governor Justice announced he would not sign this years state budget, because it cuts too deeply into many state programs. Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia "I can't possibly sign this now, because of the pain that it's going to cause." The governor again had white boards filled with all the things that will not get done or be fully-funded. But Republicams say the main thing is there will...
Hopes were fading Sunday morning (6/25) after a landslide buried a village in China leaving over 100 people still missing.
A man convicted of 2nd degree murder is sentenced to 30 years in prison. Gaston Smith was sentenced on June 23, 2017. Smith is eligible for parole, and he will get credit for time served in Southern Regional Jail.
