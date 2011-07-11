CBS59 Home - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Tanker Accident in Pakistan Leaves Over 100 Dead

Updated:

An overturned oil tanker burst into flames in Pakistan killing 148 people. 

Landslide Leaves Over a Dozen People Dead in China

Updated:

Hopes were fading Sunday morning (6/25) after a landslide buried a village in China leaving over 100 people still missing. 

Bernie Sanders Rallies in WV

Updated:

After senators introduce a new health care bill, many politicians are coming out for and against it. 

Bluefield Church Offers Free Summer School Camp Video included

Updated:

     School is out for the summer but one local church is looking to keep students focused on academics during their break      

Wildwood Museum Hosts Live Portrayal Presentation

Updated:

Residents in Beckley set out to travel back in  time and re live the life of famed journalist Nellie Bly. 

Aspen Dental Clinic Provides Free Care To Veterans

Updated:

Hundreds of local Veterans got a chance to receive free services thanks to Aspen Dental Clinic. 

Person Drowns in Alderson

Updated:

Greenbrier County 911 Dispatchers confirm to 59 News there has been a drowning in Alderson. Dispatchers said it happened at Mini Park in Alderson just after 2 Saturday afternoon (6/24). Dispatchers couldn't confirm who drowned or their current condition. Alderson and Tri County Fire Departments arrived on scene. The Alderson Police Department is investigating the incident. Stay with 59 News for the very latest updates on this story.

Stabbing Incident Leaves One Injured and Another Arrested

Updated:

On Saturday (6/24), at around 6 p.m. troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment arrived on scene to a stabbing complaint on English Road in the English area of McDowell County. 

Rainelle Holds Candlelight Service for Flood Anniversary Video included

Updated:

With the one year anniversary of the June floods this month one community in Greenbrier County took the time to remember the lives impacted by the destructive waters. 

Richwood Medical Center Relocates

Updated:

   The town of Richwood is celebrating the new location of its Camden Family Health Center.     

State Fish Hatchery Hosts Open House

Updated:

      To help celebrate the festivities in White Sulphur, the state's very own fish hatchery joined in on all the fun and excitement.     

Rebirth Celebrations Continue In White Sulphur Springs Video included

Updated:

Hundreds residents impacted by the floods joined in solidarity to celebrate a new beginning.  

NBC says 'Downton Abbey' movie production to start in 2018

Updated:

An NBCUniversal executive says a "Downton Abbey" film is in the works, with production likely to begin in 2018.

Star Wars' Han Solo spinoff film loses directors

Updated:

There's been a disturbance in the force and the young Han Solo film is suddenly without a director.

Syria brings new urgency to easing US-Russia tensions

Updated:

The top U.S. military officer says Washington is working to re-establish "deconfliction" of U.S. and Russian air operations in Syria.

Crosby, Pens cap amazing year with 2nd straight Stanley Cup

Updated:

Even Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are going to be challenged trying to top what's been an absolutely amazing year winning back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Big 12 to hold 2019 men's golf tourney in West Virginia Video included

The Big 12 Conference says the 2019 conference men's golf championship will be held at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

